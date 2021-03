The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a criminal case upon a number of alleged violations by Valentyna Danyshevska, the head of the Supreme Court.

That follows from NACB's response to the respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

The NACB did not specify what Penal Code articles the case was opened under.

As earlier reported, on February 10, the High Anti-Corruption Court received an appeal against the inactivity of the NACB.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, the NACB refused to open a criminal case upon the alleged assumption of power by Danyshevska.

