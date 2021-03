None of the residents of the city of Kyiv was vaccinated against the Covid-19 on March 21.

The Health Ministry has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the minister, on March 21, no vaccination took place in Kirovohrad, Lviv and Khmelnytskyi regions.

On March 20, a total of 270 people were vaccinated in Kyiv.

According to the report, as of March 21, a total of 309,826 had signed up for the vaccination.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 21, the number of people vaccinated with the first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine decreased by 31.6% over March 20 to 2,715.

On March 21, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 7,893 over March 20 to 1,554,256, and the number of deaths increased by 157 over March 20 to 30,098; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 29.2%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 5.4%.

According to the report, as of the morning of March 22, a total of 1,554,256 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 30,098 fatal cases; 1,260,842 people had recovered.

On March 21, a total of 7,893 new disease cases were recorded, 157 people died, and 2,993 people recovered.

Therefore, as of March 21, the number of newly-infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (7,893 vs. 2,993).

The number of coronavirus-infected people as of the morning of March 22 was 263,316, up 1.8% over March 21.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (152,986), Odesa region (98,249), and Kharkiv region (95,416).

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources