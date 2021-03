China's coal output edges up in first two months

China's raw coal output rose 25% year on year to 620 million tonnes in the first two months of 2021, official data showed, informs The Xinhua News Agency.

The Jan.-Feb. figure represents a 17,1% growth compared with the level in the same period of 2019, as well as annual average growth of 8,2% over the past two years, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The country imported 41,13 million tonnes of coal in the first two months, down 39,5% year on year, NBS data showed.

