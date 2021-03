The International Virtual Observatory Alliance (IVOA) has announced a batch of projects to promote the application of astronomical data and information technology in education and popular science globally, informs The Xinhua News Agency.

The projects were announced in a memorandum of cooperation between the IVOA and the International Astronomical Union (IAU).

Cui Chenzhou, the rotating chairman of the IVOA and researcher with the National Astronomical Observatories under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said the two institutions will make full use of their respective advantages to undertake a number of projects, including the active development of virtual observatories in astronomy higher education.

Describing the concept of virtual observatories, Cui said that, with the help of new technologies like the Internet and databases, global astronomical observation and research resources can be linked together to form data-intensive networked astronomical research and science education platforms.

