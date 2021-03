The Verkhovna Rada has approved the release of coronavirus vaccine manufacturers from the responsibility for the negative consequences of vaccination.

A total of 238 Members of Parliament voted for the adoption of draft law No. 5247, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The project proposes to amend Article 9-2 of the Law of Ukraine "On Medicines" regarding the state registration of vaccines or other medical immunobiological preparations under obligation," the explanatory note says.

According to the explanatory note, after state registration of vaccines or other medical immunobiological preparations for the specific prevention of the coronavirus, the central executive body has the right to assume obligations on behalf of Ukraine related to the use of vaccines.

The draft law exempts manufacturers and owners of registration certificates, including their employees, medical workers involved in the implementation of measures related to vaccination, from civil liability for any consequences caused by the use of coronavirus vaccines or other medical immunobiological preparations for the specific prevention of COVID-19.

It is indicated that such a decision is due to Ukraine's participation in the COVAX program.

In particular, amendments to the law are being made in order to ensure the possibility of fulfilling the obligations determined by the agreements signed by Ukraine within the framework of the COVAX mechanism, and ensuring the possibility of prompt organization of preventive measures on the territory of Ukraine aimed at overcoming existing and preventing new outbreaks of the coronavirus infection.

According to the explanatory note, the draft act was developed based on the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The chairman of the Rada's committee on the health of the nation, medical care and health insurance Mykhailo Radutskyi (Servant of the People faction) announced during the parliamentary session that amendments were made to the law, which provide for the exemption of medical workers from liability in case of vaccination according to the instructions.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers is obliged to prepare all the necessary documents within two weeks that will ensure compensation payments for citizens in case of complications after vaccination.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada had previously excluded provisions on vaccination from the draft law on the public health system.

The Office of the President states that the side effects of vaccination against the COVID-19 coronavirus occur in 0.8% of cases.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health assured that no serious adverse reactions to vaccination were recorded.

