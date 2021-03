Kyiv region has increased quarantine restrictions since March 21.

The head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Vasyl Volodin, has said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, an extraordinary meeting of the regional commission on emergency situations was convened, and a decision was made to strengthen quarantine restrictions in the region. So, from March 21, 2021, that is, from Sunday, the transportation of passengers on bus routes, trams, trolleybuses in the amount of more than 50% of places for sitting is prohibited on the territory of Kyiv region. It is also forbidden to hold religious services, which are allowed only if the area of ​​the premises is not less than 10 square meters for one person," he said.

It is also prohibited to accept visitors by bars, restaurants, cafes, except for targeted delivery and takeaway work.

The work of shopping and entertainment and children's entertainment centers is prohibited.

At the same time, the operation of grocery stores, pharmacies, pet stores, household chemicals stores and flower trade is allowed.

The maximum number of visitors allowed is one person per 20 sq. m in establishments with an area of ​​more than 200 sq. m.

The sale of non-food groups of goods is prohibited, except for targeted delivery and takeaway work.

The work of cultural institutions and cultural events, sporting events, swimming pools will be prohibited, except for official sporting events included in a single calendar (they can be held without spectators).

The work of restaurants in hotels is restricted, the activities of non-food markets/pavilions and fairs is banned.

Students of educational institutions, regardless of the form of ownership, except for applicants for preschool education institutions, special educational institutions and students of grades 1-4 of general secondary education institutions, after the holidays, will study remotely.

Visits by unauthorized persons to social protection institutions where elderly citizens, war and labor veterans, persons with disabilities temporarily or permanently reside/stay are restricted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 18, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region increased by 1,134 over March 17 to 85,601, and the number of fatal cases rose by 27 to 1,425.

The Kyiv authorities decided to ban the work of cinemas, shopping and entertainment centers, museums and public events from March 20 to April 9 due to the increase in the incidence of the coronavirus.

