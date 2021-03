The Verkhovna Rada replaced the plenary week of March 29 - April 2 with a week of work in committees.

A total of 298 MPs voted for the adoption of the draft resolution No. 5272, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the draft resolution introduces amendments to the calendar plan for the fifth session of parliament and provides that the week from March 29 to April 2 will be a week of work in committees, commissions, parliamentary factions (parliamentary groups).

Previously, the week from March 29 to April 2 was supposed to be plenary.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv authorities decided to ban the work of movie theatres, shopping and leisure centers, museums and public events from March 20 to April 9 due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus.

