The COVID-19 pandemic gave a serious impetus to the innovative development of pharmaceutical companies, and thanks to this a year later they entered the world rankings of the most innovative companies in the world. This has been stated at the "BUSINESS THINKERS FORUM: Leadership. Strategies. Principles" by the chairman of the board of directors of Darnitsa Group Dmytro Shymkiv.

He noted that the challenges facing all countries due to COVID-19 have prompted pharmaceutical companies to seek and develop creative solutions. As an example, he gave the Moderna company, which uses mRNA technology and genome sequencing to design and manufacture various vaccines.

According to the international ratings, it is the pharmaceutical industry that is globally in the list of the most innovative companies – Moderna, Pfizer, Novavax, Johnson & Johnson. A COVID-19 vaccine has been created in less than a year! Of course, we understand that clinical trials of all vaccines are ongoing, but the advanced technologies used by the pharmaceutical companies make it possible to do such things that could only be dreamed of a few years ago. Therefore, the process of looking for and developing creative solutions continues and the pharmaceutical industry is one of the leaders here. If we talk about Darnitsa, the process of innovations is constant for us. It is a continuous non-stop process in the company targeting the employees, consumers - patients, that includes development and production, as Darnitsa is the largest manufacturer in Ukraine in terms of the volume of manufactured products,” noted Shymkiv.

He also added that Ukrainian pharmaceutical companies are not inferior to global manufacturers in terms of the quality of drugs and their manufacturing technologies. At the same time, according to Shymkiv, Ukrainians often underestimate their national product.

The Ukrainian pharmaceutical sector has been working on international markets for a long time and understands that the requirements imposed, in particular, by the European markets, are quite tough. And the requirements to the Ukrainian pharmaceutical industry are similar to the requirements that exist in the European Union. Europeans are pleasantly surprised when they see the production process and quality of medicines in Ukraine. At the same time the Ukrainians often underestimate their own resources and their own infrastructure,” Shymkiv laid stress on.

He emphasized that it was thanks to the powerful and smoothly running production that the Ukrainians, unlike people in the European countries, practically did not feel a shortage of drugs during the lockdown.

