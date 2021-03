The occupancy of beds in communal medical institutions in Kyiv is 74%.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In total, 3,453 patients with coronavirus are being treated in hospitals of the city today, of which 32 are children. Unfortunately, 2,433 patients are in grave condition. 2,852 people receive oxygen support. 53 patients are under lung ventilators," he said.

Klitschko noted that the occupancy of beds in communal medical institutions today is more than 74%.

He noted that if earlier the majority of hospitalized people were elderly people, now young people of Kyiv are getting sick more.

Many patients are 30-40-year-old residents of the capital.

"Compared to January of this year, if we take average figures, the incidence has almost doubled. And it continues to grow. The mortality rate from the virus rose 1.5 times. Only in recent days, from 24 to 30 deaths have been recorded daily," said the mayor of Kyiv.

According to him, the number of hospitalized people has more than doubled.

Of these, the number of patients in grave condition is two times more than in January.

Moreover, 90% of patients require oxygen support.

There are twice as many people under lung ventilators: if two months ago there were up to 25 patients on average, then today there are 50.

The occupancy of beds in January in Kyiv was on average 30%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 18, the number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv increased by 1,210 people to 151,133, and the number of deaths - by 24 to 3,015.

