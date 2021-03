Kyiv City, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia And Chernivtsi Regions Correspond To "Red" Level Of Epidemic

According to the indicators of the Ministry of Health, as of March 19, the city of Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia and Chernivtsi regions correspond to the "red" level of epidemic danger.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vinnytsia, Donetsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Ternopil, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy regions correspond to the "orange" level.

The rest of the regions correspond to the "yellow" epidemiological level.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 16, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov stated that Vinnytsia region and the city of Kyiv are close to switching to the "red" level of epidemic danger.

Previously, the "red" level of epidemic danger was set for Zhytomyr, zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions.

