Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine To Be Delivered To Ukraine Via COVAX By June - Stepanov

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov states that Pfizer's COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine will be delivered to Ukraine through the COVAX global initiative by late May.

This was stated by Health Minister Maksym Stepanov during the hour of questions to the government on March 19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 18, I received an assurance that by late March or in early April, within the framework of the COVAX international initiative, we will receive a batch of 570,000 doses of AstraZeneca. And by late May, another 1.1-1.2 million doses produced by this company, and also Pfizer vaccines,” he said.

Stepanov added that 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca's CoviShield vaccine are expected to be shipped from India in the near future.

The supply of Coronavac vaccine from Sinovac Biotech is also expected.

"According to preliminary agreements, we also expect the delivery to Ukraine of the already contracted vaccine of the American company Novavax in the amount of 10 million doses and the Indian development from Bharat Biotech. Both vaccines at all stages of clinical trials have shown very high results. The proven effectiveness of Novavax is 89.3%, and of the vaccine from Bharat Biotech - 81%," Stepanov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sees no reason to refuse the AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine against coronavirus.

On February 24, Ukraine started vaccination against coronavirus with the AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine.

