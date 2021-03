Internal Affairs Ministry Warns Israel About Need For Vaccination Among Hasidic Pilgrims Wishing To Visit Ukra

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov warned his colleague, Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, about the need for vaccinations among Hasidic pilgrims who want to visit Ukraine on Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year).

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Avakov had a telephone conversation with Deri.

The ministers discussed issues related to the traditional celebration of Rosh Hashanah in Uman (Cherkasy region) and the possible organization of the arrival of pilgrims from Israel.

The parties agreed that the key condition for the implementation of this large-scale event will be the normalization of the epidemiological situation in Ukraine and the preliminary vaccination of the arrivals.

"In cooperation with our Israeli colleagues, Ukrainian law enforcement officers are ready to organize the safe stay of pilgrims from Israel. There are no obstacles if the arriving tourists have the relevant documents confirming vaccination against COVID-19," Avakov said.

The ministers discussed the possibility of assistance from Israel, where a campaign to vaccinate the population was successfully held, in overcoming the next wave of diseases in Ukraine by supplying a batch of vaccines.

This year Rosh Hashanah will take place on September 6-8.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Israel are interested in mutual recognition of vaccination passports to restore air traffic and tourism.

