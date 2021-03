A wooden house is seen inside the cherry garden in Huangla Township, Anshun City of southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo by Xinhua/Liu Xu.

The cherry garden in Huangla Township of Anshun City covers an area of nearly 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares), where cherry trees were planted in 2011. This year, it has attracted more than 30,000 tourists, The Xinhua News Agency reports.

Huangla Township has taken advantage of the cherry blossom tourism industry to develop the local economy and provide jobs for locals in nearby areas.

China's tourism sector has reported a strong recovery so far this year and is expected to continue its current momentum as China further lifts travel restrictions amid a stable COVID-19 situation.

People visit the cherry garden in Huangla Township, Anshun City of southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo by Xinhua/Liu Xu.

Cherry blossoms in full bloom in China's Guizhou. Video by New China TV/Xinhua.

