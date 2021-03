The Vasylkivskyi District Court of Kyiv region acquitted former Member of Parliament Serhii Pashynskyi (People’s Front faction), who was accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a resident of Kyiv region Viacheslav Khimikus.

Lawyer Hlib Fedur announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Yes, he was acquitted today," the lawyer said.

He noted that he had not yet read the text of the verdict and could not tell what motivation the court had.

The lawyer did not provide any other details.

Meanwhile, a law enforcement source told Ukrainian News Agency that the court did not provide justification for the acquittal in its verdict.

Also, according to him, the court did not assess the fact that Pashynskyi himself had previously said that self-defense took place on his part.

"And this is also a corpus delicti," the source said.

The verdict began to be announced at about 03:15 p.m. and completed at about 05:00 p.m.

According to the verdict, Pashynskyi was fully acquitted.

Also, the court returned a honorary pistol to Pashynskyi, from which he fired at a resident of the region, Viacheslav Khimikus.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this in court.

"The Glock pistol was returned," the interlocutor said.

According to him, the pistol was material evidence in the case, but it was returned due to the fact that Pashynskyi was acquitted.

The court also closed criminal proceedings against Pashynskyi for shooting at Khimikus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor's office asked the Vasylkivskyi District Court to impose a 7-year imprisonment sentence on Pashynskyi for shooting at a resident of the region, Viacheslav Khimikus.

