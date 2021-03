The Cabinet of Ministers approved the attraction of a loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) in the amount of USD 200 million for the implementation of the project "Improving higher education in Ukraine for the sake of results."

This is stated in order No. 201 of March 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Minister of Education and Science Serhii Shkarlet, the purpose of the investment project is to create conditions for increasing the efficiency, quality and transparency of higher education in Ukraine, to support systemic reforms in the social sphere.

The project consists of four interconnected components, and its implementation will take place over five years.

The first component involves improving approaches to management, financing, quality and transparency in higher education, namely: creating conditions and incentives for the implementation of structural reforms, in particular through the introduction of digital solutions.

The second component involves the formation of partnership alliances of higher education institutions to improve efficiency and quality.

The third component provides for the development of the ability and improvement of the educational environment.

It is planned to finance the procurement of computer and multimedia equipment and software for the organization of distance learning and teaching, modern telecommunications, the development of modern digital infrastructure at universities, the development and launch of electronic learning management systems, the purchase of laboratory equipment for modern educational and research laboratories for universities.

Within the framework of the fourth component, in particular, the operational management of the project, its assessment and monitoring of implementation, the organization of the financial management system, and the preparation of reporting documents will be financed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is preparing a strategy for the development of higher education for ten years.

