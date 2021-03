Kharkiv region decided to strengthen quarantine from Thursday, March 18, due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration with reference to the relevant decision of the regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations, adopted during a meeting led by the head of the regional administration Aina Tymchuk.

"It is recommended for heads of general secondary education institutions to transfer schoolchildren to distance learning in connection with an increase in the incidence of COVID-19. In particular, according to the decision of the commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations, it is recommended to remotely teach students of general educational institutions of the region, except for students of grades 1-4. At the same time, if cases of COVID-19 are detected in primary grades, they will also be advised to switch to distance learning," the statement reads.

It is noted that students of special, sanatorium institutions, institutions of specialized education of regional subordination, educational and rehabilitation centers will study as usual, provided that they comply with the appropriate sanitary and anti-epidemic measures and the implementation of mandatory daily monitoring of the health status of students.

Institutions of vocational education, professional higher and higher education are also recommended to switch to distance learning from March 18.

The commission also decided to introduce a number of restrictions on the territory of the region.

"In particular, from March 18, it is prohibited to hold mass events (sports, cultural, entertainment, social, religious, scientific, educational and others) with the participation of more than one person per four square meters of the building area or open area. It is also prohibited to fill the halls where such events are held more than half. Besides, it is prohibited to receive visitors in movie theatres and other cultural institutions with filling more than 50% of seats. It is prohibited to operate gyms and fitness centers that do not provide the ability to accommodate one person per 10 square meters, swimming pools - more than four people on one track for individual training or six - for group training," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv authorities decided to ban the work of movie theaters, shopping and leisure centers, museums and public events in the capital from March 20 to April 9 due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources