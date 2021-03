Number Of Vaccinations With 1st Dose Down 0.1% To 9,832 March 17

On March 17, the number of vaccinations with the first dose decreased by 0.1% over March 16 to 9,832.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 17, not a single person was vaccinated with the second dose.

Since the very start of the vaccination campaign, a total of 81,754 people have been vaccinated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 16, the number of vaccinations with the first dose rose by 10.2% over March 15 to 9,840.

On March 16, only one person was vaccinated with the second dose.

On March 17, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 15,053 over March 16 to 1,504,076, and the number of deaths increased by 267 over March 16 to 29,253; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 27.2%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 7.6%.

According to the report, as of the morning of March 18, a total of 1,504,076 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 29,253 fatal cases; 1,244,190 people had recovered.

On March 17, a total of 15,053 new disease cases were recorded, 267 people died, and 6,514 people recovered.

Therefore, as of March 17, the number of newly-infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (15,053 vs. 6,514).

The number of coronavirus-infected people as of the morning of March 18 was 230,633, up 3.7% over March 17.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (149,923), Odesa region (94,872), and Kharkiv region (92,242).

