A court in Kyiv has given green light for detention of former head of the State Tax Service, Serhii Verlanov.

That follows from the database of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) following the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) put Verlanov on the wanted list.

Verlanov is suspected of abuse of power that entailed inflicting damage of UAH 2 billion to the state.

