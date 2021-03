Kyiv city authorities have decided to ban operation of movie theaters, shopping and leisure centers, museums and mass events for a period of March 20 – April 9 over a growth in the number of coronavirus cases.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that the hospital occupancy rate today is 70%.

Klitschko informed that Kyiv had requested that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine toughen the quarantine however, received no feedback.

Drugstores, zoo stores and shops selling personal supplies will continue operation.

After the upcoming spring holidays, the schools will launch remote learning.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 17, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 15,053 over March 16 to 1,504,076, and the number of deaths increased by 267 over March 16 to 29,253; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 27.2%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 7.6%.

According to the report, as of the morning of March 18, a total of 1,504,076 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 29,253 fatal cases; 1,244,190 people had recovered.

On March 17, a total of 15,053 new disease cases were recorded, 267 people died, and 6,514 people recovered.

Therefore, as of March 17, the number of newly-infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (15,053 vs. 6,514).

The number of coronavirus-infected people as of the morning of March 18 was 230,633, up 3.7% over March 17.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (149,923), Odesa region (94,872), and Kharkiv region (92,242).

