China will launch a national reading campaign for 2021, according to an official circular, informs The Xinhua News Agency.

"As this year marks the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the campaign shall focus on that theme and promote the reading of key publications on the history of the CPC, the country, reform and opening up, and socialist development among the general public", - says the circular released by the general office of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

The document asks authorities to go down to communities, ramp up the supply of quality reading materials and update reading facilities in public spaces.

Efforts are also urged to improve access to reading services of key groups including rural migrant workers and their children, as well as people with disabilities.

Local authorities are encouraged to explore their own ways to foster signature reading promotion programs that bear local hallmarks. Digital reading technologies are also encouraged.

