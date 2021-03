Police in southwest China's Yunnan Province have captured a suspect over drug trafficking and seized 10 bags of opium weighing 28 kg, according to local authorities, The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The suspect, surnamed Dao, was nabbed based on a tip-off received by the police on March 8 that the man was planning to smuggle drugs into China.

Acting on the information, police in the city of Tengchong set up a task force to investigate the case and successfully captured Dao.

Yunnan is a major front in China's battle against drug crime, as it borders the Golden Triangle known for its rampant drug production and trafficking.

