Lviv decided to strengthen quarantine from March 19 to March 28.

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From Friday, March 19, we are introducing strengthened quarantine on the territory of the Lviv community, which will be in effect until March 28," he wrote.

During this period, junior students will go on holidays, while senior students will continue the distance learning.

Only grocery stores, pharmacies and pet stores will operate in shopping centers.

Hardware stores will be available for pick-up only.

Catering establishments will continue to work only with takeout and delivery.

Beauty salons and gyms will admit clients by individual appointment.

All cultural institutions (cinema, theaters, museums, concert venues) will completely stop working.

All public events will be rescheduled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from March 16, Lviv transferred grades 5-11 to distance learning.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources