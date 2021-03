The European Union has recognized the decision to divide Ukraine into separate zones in terms of outbreaks of avian influenza, which will allow exports of poultry meat from Ukraine to the EU to resume in the near future.

The State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The recognition of the zoning will allow Ukraine to resume trade in poultry products with the EU. This will happen despite the fact that quarantine restrictions are still in effect in the zones where there have been cases of the disease," the statement said.

According to the statement, this decision will make it possible to export safe products from uninfected zones to the EU.

The EU decision will take effect on March 20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service stated in December 2020 that member countries of the European Union and several other countries had suspended imports of poultry meat from Ukraine due to a new outbreak of the bird flu.

The State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service registered several outbreaks of the bird flu in Mykolaiv region in December 2020 and later in Kyiv region.

The European Union and several countries restricted imports of poultry meat, poultry meat products, and thermally unprocessed poultry products from Ukraine in early 2020 due to an outbreak of bird flu in Vinnytsia region.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources