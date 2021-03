The Ministry of Health declares the likelihood of contracting coronavirus after vaccination.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Ministry of Health on Facebook.

“There is a possibility that you will receive the first dose of the vaccine already infected before the symptoms of the disease have developed. Or you will become infected and become ill after the vaccination ... Even three weeks after the second dose of the vaccine, there is a small chance that you will get sick. In this case, you, most likely, will come through the disease easily and without complications," the statement reads.

It is also reported that after vaccination, immunity will be developed for at least three weeks.

At the same time, the effectiveness of the standard dose of the vaccine is 76% from 22 to 90 days, and the level of antibodies is maintained during this period with minimal reduction.

The Ministry of Health also notes that the coronavirus vaccine cannot be the cause of the disease.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health has increased the interval between the first and second doses of CoviShield from 28 to 90 days.

On March 16, the number of new people vaccinated with the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine increased by 10.2% to 9,840 people compared to March 15.

At the same time, the first person was vaccinated with the second dose of the vaccine on March 16.

According to the Minister of Health, Maksym Stepanov, in the summer, at the third-fourth stages of the vaccination campaign, the Ministry of Health is ready to reach the vaccination rate of 5-7 million doses per month.

On February 24, Ukraine started vaccination against coronavirus with the AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine.

