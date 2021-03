The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Volodymyr Zhmak from the post of board chairperson of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company and appointed Ivan Yuryk as acting board chairperson of the company.

Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Vasyl Mokan wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At today's meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a number of personnel decisions. Officials voted for the early termination of the powers of the board chairperson of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, Volodymyr Mykolayovych Zhmak, and on the temporary assignment of the duties of the chairperson of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia to Yuryk Ivan Ivanovych (board member of Ukrzaliznytsia JSC)," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 26, 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Zhmak the chairperson of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia.

In April 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Ivan Yuryk to the post of the acting chairperson of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia instead of Zeljko Marcek.

In 2020, Ukrzaliznytsia suffered loss of UAH 11.5 billion, while in 2021 the company plans to receive a profit of UAH 3.5 billion.

Ukrzaliznytsia incorporates Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, South, Southwestern, and Prydniprovska state-run railroad enterprises, as well as other production and technological enterprises and organizations engaged in provision of freight and passenger carriages.

