The UkrOboronProm state concern has denied signing contracts for the supply of weapons and military equipment to the Russian Federation.

UkrOboronProm has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"UkrOboronProm responsibly states that since late August 2014, not a single enterprise of the concern has concluded a single export contract, and therefore has not shipped a single unit of weapons or military equipment to the Russian Federation. The corresponding decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of August 27, 2014 on the termination of the export of military and dual-use goods to Russia was put into effect by the decree of the President of Ukraine," the statement says.

It is also reported that the products manufactured by UkrOboronProm enterprises make up only a part of the total export of weapons of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to a study by the Stockholm Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), in 2016-2020, China, Russia, and Thailand became the leaders in the purchase of Ukrainian weapons.

According to the research, during the reporting period, 36% of Ukraine's total arms exports were exported to China, 20% to Russia, and 17% to Thailand.

