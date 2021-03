Shariy’s YouTube Channel Can Be Blocked, But It’s Challenging – Maliuska

Justice Minister Denys Maliuska says that blocking of Anatolii Shariy’s YouTube channel is possible, however, very challenging.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the minister himself.

Maliuska noted that to block his channel, a sentence in criminal proceedings is required.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Justice has filed a lawsuit with the District Administrative Court of Kyiv to ban the Party of Shariy due to illegal campaigning and forgery of the protocol.

Maliuska noted that this was established by the examination, the information was provided to the Ministry of Justice by the prosecutor's office of the city of Kyiv.

In addition, the Ministry of Justice will petition for another examination, analysis of video recordings.

Maliuska noted that the problem is the lack of existing examinations in court.

