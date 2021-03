Swiss Proton Energy Will Stop Deliveries Of Oil Products To Ukraine From April 1 - A-95 Consulting Group Direc

Director of the A-95 Consulting Group, Serhii Kuyun, states that Proton Energy Group S.A. (Switzerland) will stop deliveries of oil products to Ukraine from April 1.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kuyun wrote that in early March 2021, the company received information from one of the members of the Oil and Gas Association of Ukraine that the Security Service strongly recommends participants in the Ukrainian fuel market not cooperate with Proton Energy Group SA and refrain from buying oil products from Proton Energy.

"As a result of the abovementioned ... actions of the Ukrainian authorities, you may have delays and/or refusal in customs clearance of oil products supplied by the company to the Ukrainian border," Kuyun quotes a letter from Proton Energy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers expects prices for gasoline, diesel fuel and automobile gas to stabilize by late March.

Proton Energy Group S.A. provides trading services in the field of electricity and petroleum products.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources