Klitschko Asks Cabinet To Expand List Of Anti-Epidemic Measures For Cities In Coronavirus ‘Orange’ Zone

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has asked the Cabinet of Ministers to expand the list of anti-epidemic measures for cities in the COVID-19 coronavirus "orange" zone.

Klitschko announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, Kyiv is asking the government to expand the list of anti-epidemic measures in the "orange" zone because the number of coronavirus cases and the number of people hospitalized has doubled in a few days.

Klitschko also appealed to the regulatory authorities to monitor compliance with the coronavirus quarantine regime.

The mayor noted that a football match will take place in Kyiv on March 18 and that 35,000 fans are planning to attend the match.

According to Klitschko, "this could become the second Bukovel" if measures are not taken now.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Kyiv increased by 999 to 147,710 and the number of deaths by 19 to 2,936 on March 15.

The Shakhtar Donetsk football club will play against the Roma football club (Rome, Italy) in the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Europa League competition in Kyiv on March 18.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources