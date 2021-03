Side Effects Of Vaccination Against Coronavirus Occur In 0.8% Of Cases – Presidential Office

The Office of the President states that the side effects of vaccination against the Covid-19 coronavirus occur in 0.8% of cases.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the President's website following the results of the traditional conference call between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of the government and law enforcement agencies on preventing the spread of coronavirus infection.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy inquired about the reaction of people to vaccination. The Ministry of Health said that side effects appear only in 0.8% of cases," the statement reads.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health assured that no serious adverse reactions to vaccination were recorded.

Besides, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov recalled that the European Medicines Agency has officially announced that the AstraZeneca vaccine does not increase the risk of blood clots.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Presidential Office states the first vaccination against the COVID-19 coronavirus reduces the risk of infection by 76%.

On Friday, March 19, the Verkhovna Rada intends to hear the Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov during the hour of questions to the government about the current situation with vaccination.

