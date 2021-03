Presidential press secretary Yuliya Mendel will host a weekly TV show on the Budynok [House] TV channel.

"This week on the Budynok TV channel and UATV in Russian starts the weekly TV show "Look from Bankova with Yuliya Mendel." This is the author's project of the press secretary of the President of Ukraine," the statement reads.

The format of the show provides for Mendel's answers to audience questions, comments on current events and personal conclusions about what is happening.

Viewers are expected to send their questions to the channel via Facebook and Viber during the week, and on Sundays the press secretary of the head of state will answer them.

The pilot episode will air on Monday, March 15 at 07:30 p.m. on the channel's YouTube, and on Sunday, March 21, the first episode will premiere.\

Mendel confirmed this news on Facebook.

"We are not tired of talking with you. And especially with the Ukrainians who found themselves behind the contact line in Donbas and Crimea," she wrote.

According to her, the pilot episode of the show will focus on disinformation and social services for Ukrainians on both sides of the contact line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mendel admits that the head of state may hold a press conference on the second anniversary of his tenure in late May.

