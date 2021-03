No One Was Vaccinated Against Coronavirus In Kyiv March 13-14

On March 13 and 14, not a single person was vaccinated against coronavirus in Kyiv.

This is stated in the Coronavirus_info Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data published in the Telegram channel, on March 13, vaccination was carried out in all regions, and on March 14, vaccination was not carried out in Zaporizhia, Cherkasy and Rivne regions.

On March 12, 340 people received their vaccine in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 14, the number of new people vaccinated with the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine decreased by 43.9% to 2,018 people compared to March 13.

Since the beginning of vaccination, 53,155 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

On February 24, Ukraine started vaccination against coronavirus with the AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine.

