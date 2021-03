Number Of Vaccinations With 1st Dose Down 43.9% To 2,018 March 14

On March 14, the number of vaccinations with the first dose fell by 43.9% over March 13 to 2,018.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Not a single person has been vaccinated with the second dose of the vaccine.

Since the very start of the vaccination campaign, a total of 53,155 people have been vaccinated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 13, the number of vaccinations with the first dose fell by 61.3% over March 12 to 3,596.

On March 14, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 6,792 over March 13 to 1,467,548, and the number of deaths increased by 130 over March 13 to 28,433; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 24.6%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 10.3%.

According to the report, as of the morning of March 14, a total of 1,467,548 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 28,433 fatal cases; 1,226,007 people had recovered.

On March 14, a total of 6,792 new disease cases were recorded, 130 people died, and 3,171 people recovered.

Therefore, as of March 14, the number of newly-infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (6,792 vs. 3,171).

The number of coronavirus-infected people as of the morning of March 14 was 213,108, up 1.5% over March 14.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (146,711), Odesa region (92,264), and Kharkiv region (90,164).

