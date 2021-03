The Servant of the People party expelled Oleksandr Dubinskyi, a non-affiliated Member of Parliament, from the party for violating the charter and disobeying the party's governing bodies.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the party's website with reference to the order of the head of the party, Oleksandr Kornienko.

"MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi was expelled from the members of the Servant of the People political party for violating the charter and disobeying the governing bodies of the party ... On March 13, 2021, by order of the party chairperson, a meeting (conference) of the Kyiv regional organization of the Servant of the People was convened for March 14, 2021 ... At this meeting, MP Andrii Motovilovets was elected the new head of the Kyiv regional organization of the Servant of the People party. At the same time, on March 14, Oleksandr Dubinskyi published a video message, from which it became known that on the initiative of the MP on the same day some event took place, where it was decided to re-elect the chairperson and elect members of the political council of the Kyiv regional organization. However, consideration of the issue of electing the chairperson of the structural entity of the Servant of the People party is impossible without prior approval by the party chairperson and approval by the heads of the political council and the National council of communities," the statement reads.

It is noted that by such actions Dubinskyi grossly violated the requirements of the party charter.

Besides, Dubinskyi's actions to hold a conference in gross violation of the requirements of the charter discredit the party, which is unacceptable due to the provisions of the charter.

It is also noted that Dubinskyi can appeal this decision at the next party congress.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Dubinskyi said earlier that the Kyiv regional organization of the Servant of the People party had re-elected him as chairperson of the regional organization, after which Kornienko admitted the exclusion of MP Dubinskyi from the Servant of the People party in the near future.

