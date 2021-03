The street view of the Lujiazui area of Pudong, east China's Shanghai. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Xiang.

The street view of the Lujiazui area of Pudong, east China's Shanghai. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Xiang.

The number of investors in China's securities market reached around 181.48 million by the end of February, industry data shows, informs The Xinhua News Agency.

Individual investors accounted for 99.77% of the total, while institutional investors accounted for 0.23%, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Ltd.

From Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, the securities market attracted about 21.73 million new investors.

