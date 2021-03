SkyUp To Launch Flights To Istanbul From Zaporizhia And Kharkiv By June

SkyUp Airlines intends to launch flights to Istanbul (Turkey) from Zaporizhia and Kharkiv by June.

The airline has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Flights from Zaporizhia and Kharkiv are added to SkyUp flights from Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa," the statement reads.

It is noted that flights from Zaporizhia will fly on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and the first flight will take place on May 28.

Flights from Kharkiv are launched on April 29 and will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

The cost of tickets for the Zaporizhia - Istanbul flight starts from UAH 1,272, for Kharkiv - Istanbul - from UAH 1,286 (without luggage).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, SkyUp has launched flights to Istanbul from Odesa and Lviv from December 18, 2020.

