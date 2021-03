The Gambling and Lotteries Regulation Commission has decided to issue casino licenses to Primum LLC and Nebula Games LLC.

This is stated in data from the commission, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The commission decided to issue the first license to perform operations involving the organization and conduct of gambling in a casino to Primum LLC.

The casino is located in the Haharin Hotel in Odesa.

In addition, the commission will issue a casino license to Nebula Games LLC.

The casino will be located in the Grand Hotel in Lviv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, PariMatch LLC paid a bookmaking license fee of UAH 108 million in early March.

