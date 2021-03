The European Union has extended its sanctions on 177 individuals and 48 legal entities for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine until September 15.

The European Council announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Council today decided to extend the sanctions targeting those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine for a further six months until 15 September 2021… Sanctions will continue to apply to 177 individuals and 48 entities,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the existing restrictive measures provide for travel restrictions, the freezing of assets, and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to the listed persons and entities.

Restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine were first introduced on March 17, 2014.

Other EU measures implemented in response to the crisis in Ukraine include economic sanctions targeting specific sectors of the Russian economy, currently in place until July 31, 2021, and restrictive measures in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol, limited to the territory of Crimea and Sevastopol and currently in place until 23 June 2021.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the extension of the sanctions in a statement on Twitter, stating that they should remain in place until Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are fully restored.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the EU lifted its sanctions on former first deputy prime minister (2012-2014) Serhii Arbuzov and former minister of education (2010-2014) Dmytro Tabachnyk in early March due to the lack of progress in investigating the cases against them in Ukraine.

At the same time, the EU extended its sanctions on former president Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr, former minister of revenue and duties Oleksandr Klymenko, former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka, former parliamentarians Artem Pshonka (Party of Regions faction), former minister of internal affairs Vitalii Zakharchenko, former deputy minister of interior affairs Viktor Ratushniak, and businessman Serhii Kurchenko.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources