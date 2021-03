235,000 Ukrainians Already Signed Up For Coronavirus Vaccination Waiting List

235,411 Ukrainians have already signed up for the coronavirus vaccination waiting list.

A representative of the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"As of 01:00 p.m. on March 12, 235,411 Ukrainians signed up for a waiting list for vaccination against COVID-19," the agency's interlocutor said.

The press service said that with the help of Diia, 219,672 Ukrainians signed up for vaccination against coronavirus infection.

In particular, in the Diia application - 199,895 Ukrainians, on the Diia portal - 19,777 Ukrainians.

Also 15,739 Ukrainians signed up for vaccinations through the contact center.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, March 11, Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko was vaccinated against coronavirus infection.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov, Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko were vaccinated against coronavirus.

