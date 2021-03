The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the situation in Donbas (Ukraine - OSCE - Russia) Leonid Kravchuk states that the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Format (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France) is being prepared tentatively for April.

He announced this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I know that now a lot of work is underway at the level of political advisers, where Yermak and Kozak are taking part. They are solving this main issue - a meeting at the highest level. It is planned somewhere, probably in April. But how will it really be, it is difficult to say, because it is very difficult to foresee Russia's position, it changes literally every day," he said.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he intends to hold separate meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron if the joint meeting of the Normandy Four is delayed.

After that, the head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak announced a video conference of the leaders' foreign policy advisers in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, upon the expiration of the term allotted for negotiations with Russia on Donbas, Zelenskyy decided to continue negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and not proceed to the announced plan B, since the negotiations yielded results in a year.

