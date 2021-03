Member of Parliament Mykyta Poturayev (Servant of the People), whom the court found guilty of a corruption offense, namely, in the untimely entry of data into the declaration of significant changes regarding the purchase of a car, paid a fine of UAH 1,700 and was included in the register of corrupt officials.

This is evidenced by the information in the register, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Court found him guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 2 of Article 172-6 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, and an administrative penalty was imposed on him in the form of a fine in the amount of UAH 1,700.

The composition of a corruption offense: failure to report or untimely reporting of significant changes in property status, violation of financial control requirements.

The Pecherskyi court found the Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People Maryna Nikitina guilty of an administrative violation, namely, that she arranged for her husband as her assistant, and imposed a fine on her in the amount of UAH 3,400.

