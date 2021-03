Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi: Time to Build. From Chatter to Real Economy 18:10

Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia And Chernivtsi Regions Correspond To "Red" Level Of Epidemic Danger - Health Ministry 18:06

Ukraine Fails To Implement 31% Of UN Human Rights Mission’s Recommendations, DPR And LPR 78%, Russia 97% 18:44

NSDC To Return Motor Sich To State Ownership In Near Future 18:50