The head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, removed from office as a judge, has convened a special plenary session for March 17.

The press service of the Constitutional Court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A special meeting will take place at 2:30 p.m.

It will consider the appeal of the investigator of the State Bureau of Investigation dated March 9.

The essence of the appeal was not disclosed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating criminal proceedings on the fact of the unauthorized appropriation of powers by the suspended head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv gave permission to the State Bureau of Investigation to access the personal files of the head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, the deputy head of the Constitutional Court, and other judges with the possibility of their withdrawal.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources