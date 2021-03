Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko was vaccinated against the coronavirus infection.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He stressed that in the matter of vaccination safety, you need to trust specialists, and not correspondents in social networks or statements of individual politicians.

The minister urged not to believe disinformation and information provocations.

Tkachenko noted that he considers advertising of vaccination against the coronavirus a very important step.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov, Deputy Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

