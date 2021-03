Ukraine Fails To Implement 31% Of UN Human Rights Mission’s Recommendations, DPR And LPR 78%, Russia 97%

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission has stated that Ukraine has not implemented 31% of its recommendations, the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics 78%, and Russia 97%.

This is stated in the mission's report, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UN Human Rights Mission has recommended that Ukraine immediately adopt a law on protection of national minorities and their linguistic rights.

