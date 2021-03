Court Launches Proceedings Under Justice Ministry’s Appeal On Ban On Party Of Shariy Activity

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has launched proceedings under an appeal of the Justice Ministry on a ban on Party of Shariy activity.

The press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The hearing is scheduled for April 6.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has notified blogger Shariy of suspicion of high treason.

The SSU has put Shariy on the national wanted list and a court permitted his detention.

