The lander of the Chang'e-4 probe. Photo by Xinhua/China National Space Administration.

The lander of the Chang'e-4 probe. Photo by Xinhua/China National Space Administration.

The lander and rover of China's Chang'e-4 probe have begun their 28th lunar day of work on the far side of the moon. The Xinhua News Agency reports.

Landing on the moon on Jan. 3, 2019, the Chang'e-4 probe has survived 795 Earth days on the moon, the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration said.

A lunar day is equal to about 14 days on Earth, and a lunar night is of the same length. The solar-powered probe switches to dormant mode during the lunar night.

The rover Yutu-2, or Jade Rabbit-2, is currently located about 429 meters northwest of the landing site.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources