The Cabinet of Ministers has developed an Strategy Of Economic Security for the period up to 2025 for approval by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

The corresponding draft presidential decree on the approval of the Strategy was approved at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The strategy is aimed at ensuring the country's economic sovereignty, primarily by increasing the competitiveness of the Ukrainian economy and reducing its vulnerability to potential external and internal threats.

The strategy is based on the principles of ensuring the institutional independence of the National Bank and the Antimonopoly Committee, as well as the independence of the executors of the tasks established by the strategy in determining the ways of their implementation with increased political responsibility for their implementation.

The document provides for an annual assessment of the state of economic security.

The strategy sets the following targets: the ratio of the state budget deficit to GDP 2-3%, the ratio of public debt to GDP 50%, the change in the exchange rate of the hryvnia to the dollar within 97-104% compared to the previous year, raising to 25th place in the Doing Business ranking of ease of doing business, an increase in the net increase in foreign direct investment to 6% of GDP, a decrease in the unemployment rate of the population to 5% (according to the methodology of the International Labor Organization), a decrease in the level of the shadow economy to 13% of GDP (now about 30%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 3, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the National Economic Strategy for the period until 2030, which, in particular, aims to double GDP and increase the net inflow of foreign direct investment to at least USD 15 billion a year, starting in 2025, growth in export volumes - up to USD 150 billion.

