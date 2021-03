Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia And Chernivtsi Regions Correspond To "Red" Level Of Epidemic Danger - H

According to the indicators of the Ministry of Health, as of March 10, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia and Chernivtsi regions correspond to the "red" level of epidemic danger.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Donetsk, Lviv, Sumy, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy regions correspond to the "orange" level.

The rest of the regions correspond to the "yellow" epidemiological level.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 9, the number of detected cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19 in Ukraine increased by 6,377 to 1,416,438, the number of deaths from the disease increased by 219 to 27,423, while the number of new cases of the disease increased by 95.6% per day, new deaths increased 2.9 times.

Previously, the "red" level of epidemic danger was established for Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources