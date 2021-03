Congress Of Judges Elects Judge Plakhtiy As Fourth Member Of HCPJ According To Its Quota

The Congress of Judges elected Inna Plakhtiy as the fourth member of the High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ) according to its quota.

This decision was made at the congress, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Plakhtiy was elected by secret ballot, 159 judges voted for her.

She holds the position of a judge of the Lutsk City District Court of Volyn region.

Her competitor for the post of a member of the HCPJ, judge of the Vinnytsia Court of Appeal, Oleksandr Panasiuk, received 110 votes.

Thus, the Congress of Judges announced Plakhtiy as an elected member of the HCPJ.

She was appointed for four years.

At the Congress of Judges, she took the oath of office as a member of the HCPJ.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 9, the Congress of Judges elected three members of the HCPJ - Serhii Bolotin, Vitalii Salikhov and Valerii Sukhoi.

